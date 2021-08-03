Just leave it alone

I liked Van Halen with David Lee Roth, and Sammy Hagar. I liked DLR solo stuff and Sammy Hagar solo releases and any other project he was involved in.
Since Sammy left or was fired from Van Halen, he and Eddie have said many things about each other. From where I sit, it seemed sad that they were such good friends at one time and then it seemed to get very ugly. Over the years Sammy said some shitty things about the band. I personally thought he should have just left it alone but that’s just my opinion. Since Eddie’s death, Sammy has said quite a few things about Eddie. He recently revealed he and Eddie Van Halen were in discussions about reuniting when the guitarist’s October 2020 death. Where they? Maybe so but Sammy please shut the fk up and leave it alone. This is just my opinion of course, but it seems smarter to just let it go and stop making comments about what may or may not have happened.