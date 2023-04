Fear Factory is reissuing “Re-Industrialized” and “Mechanize.”

The new records will be available on June 23rd and in celebration, the band is sharing a remixed and remastered version of their tune ‘New Messiah.’

They have also released a lyric video for the single for the first time ever.

The “Re-Industrialized” reissue features a brand new remix, new artwork, and 6 bonus tracks.

“Mechanize” will also feature three bonus tracks.