Just in time for Halloween

Burger King is kicking it up a notch with the debut of the new Ghost Pepper Whopper. The Ghost Pepper Whopper features a flame-grilled beef patty, spicy queso, crispy jalapeños, bacon, and ghost pepper cheese, all on a toasted orange and black sesame seed bun.

Burger King has also added an electromagnetic field ghost detector to its BK App and inviting its Royal Perks Members to discover whether they have paranormal activity in their house. Grab the BK app for a chance to try the Ghost Pepper Whopper FREE. The offer will be available for Royal Perks Members only on the BK app from October 17 through October 31.

