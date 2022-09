Ghost frontman Tobias Forge made a special appearance at Thursday’s White Sox-Guardians game.

Forge – in character as ‘Papa Emeritus IV’ – threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, strutting to the mound to “Disco Inferno”.

Ghost also posted a Papa Emeritus IV baseball card – in the old 1987 Topps woodgrain style – to social media ahead of the game.