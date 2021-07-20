      Weather Alert

June Traffic Death Count Revised

Jul 20, 2021 @ 4:25am

(KFOR NEWS  July 20, 2021)  During the month of June 2021, 30 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

30 fatalities occurred in 22 fatal crashes.

10 of the 26 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, 7 were using seatbelts, and 9 had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

29 of the fatalities were in rural locations*.

There were 4 fatalities on the interstate, 19 on other highways, and 7 on local roads.

2 of the fatalities were Motorcyclists.

2 of the fatalities were Pedestrians.

                                                        For the Daily Count, visit this website:
                                                   dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf

                                                                                COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY-JUNE FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2021

(FATALITIES)
2021 104 83  
2020 102 96 -2.0
2019 111 95 +7.0
2018 102 88 -2.0
2017 101 93 -3.0
2017-2020 Avg. 104 93 +0.0
  •  There were 29 fatalities in June of 2020.
  •  Only 27 of the 94 vehicle occupants killed during 2021 were using seatbelts.

* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

