July Traffic Fatality Toll
(KFOR NEWS August 20, 2021) During the month of July 2021, seventeen people were killed in traffic crashes
on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
- These 17 fatalities occurred in 15 fatal crashes.
- Eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, five were using a seatbelt, and two had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
- Thirteen of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
- There were two fatalities on the interstate, eleven on other highways, and four on local roads.
- One fatality crash involved a train.
- Two of the fatalities were Pedestrians.
For the Daily Count, visit this website:
dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf
