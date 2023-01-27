Judiciary Committee Hears Testimony On Bill to Carry Concealed Weapons Without Permit/Certification

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–It took two hours to get through all of the people who testified before the Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee on Thursday about LB 77, a bill from Gordon Senator Tom Brewer that would allow you to carry a concealed weapon without taking a safety course or having a permit.

Brewer says the issue is charging for a constitutional right to have a firearm. Opponents, like Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, saying how does this bill make people safe when terrorism and mass shootings are still plaguing society.

No action was taken by the committee but Brewer’s bill is a priority, meaning it will head to the floor of the Unicameral for debate.