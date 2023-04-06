Judge: Bradley Not Competent To Stand Trial In Double-Homicide Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 5)–A Lancaster County judge Wednesday said a 27-year-old woman accused of running over and killing two maintenance workers with her car March 27 at the Lodge Apartments off of 48th and Nebraska Parkway, is not competent to stand trial in the case at this time.

Taylor Bradley under went a mental competency evaluation this week. As for what’s next isn’t clear, but the judge will likely order Bradley to go to the Lincoln Regional Center. She will have her competency reassessed May 31 to see if she will eventually become fit to stand trial.

Bradley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez and 42-year-old Christopher Karmazin.