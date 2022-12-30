JR’s back with The Lucid

JR’s back. Maybe I should have said David is back. Since leaving Megadeth, David Ellefson is probably happier to be referred to as David, his given name.

David has a new band called the Lucid have some new music coming our way. The band features Davide Ellefson on bass, Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge) vocals, guitarist Drew Fortier and Drummer Mike Heller (Raven, Fear Factory) The band released the song “Mumps” from the upcoming EP.

