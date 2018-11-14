Joint Disease Leads to Omaha Zoo Euthanizing Giraffe

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced the death of a one of its two male giraffes.  The zoo said Tuesday that Sam the giraffe was euthanized because of a degenerative joint disease that had progressed after several years of treatment.  Sam’s condition was being tracked through X-rays, as well as behavioral and other indicators, the zoo says, and “concern for the animal’s welfare required humane euthanasia.”  The 17-year-old giraffe was born in 2001 at the zoo.  There is now one male and nine female giraffes at the zoo.

