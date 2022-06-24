Johnny Depp’s HD Model K for sale
1990 cult classic movie "Cry-Baby" had a few household names attached to the film. One of the bigger names in the film was Johnny Depp. In the film Mr Depp was a rough tough Harley Davidson riding hooligan.For me the movie was a bit campy but all in all I knew it would have a "cult classic" vibe after it got out. In the film Depps character "Wade Walker" rides a 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K.That bike is going up for sale with an expected 6-figure price tag.