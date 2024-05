Did you watch ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’? I thought it was another marvelous edition to the movie series. There were always a few new players in John Wicks world. One of the new players included “Caine”. Caine had a decent amount of screen time as John’s friend and foe. The actor Donnie Yen played the role of Caine. It seems that there will now be a spin off of the John Wick series featuring Caine.

