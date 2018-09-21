Jobless Rate In Nebraska Drops In August

The Nebraska Labor Department says the state’s preliminary unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent in August – down a tenth of a point from 2.9 percent in July.

The department said in a news release Friday that the rate also was down a tenth from the year-ago figure of 2.9 percent.

Last month’s rate remained well below the U.S. rate, which remained steady at 3.9 percent.

State Labor Commissioner John Albin says seasonally adjusted employment reached another record high.

