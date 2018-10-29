Jimmy John’s Founder Gives NE Driver New SUV

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) – A Jimmy John’s driver in eastern Nebraska who drove an ailing man to the hospital is now the owner of a new ride. The Columbus Telegram reports that Zach Hillmer, who delivers sandwiches for Jimmy John’s in his 1991 beater of a car, received a new sport utility vehicle on Saturday from Jimmy John’s founder Jimmy John Liautaud. Liautaud traveled to Columbus to deliver the SUV in person. Hillmer and the restaurant drew national attention when a Florida woman mistakenly called the Columbus restaurant last week while trying to get in touch with her brother’s social worker. She said her brother, Greg Holeman of Columbus, had just had spinal fusion surgery and called her to say he was in pain and oozing blood.

Instead of hanging up, the restaurant manager consulted Hillmer, who rushed to Holeman’s house, then drove him to the hospital. Hillmer said Saturday that the ensuing recognition and new car had left him “pretty emotional.”