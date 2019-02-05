Jim Rogers Named Next Executive Director of Nebraska Democratic Party

Jim Rogers has been chosen as the next executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb praised Rogers for his leadership and skills and said he will be a huge asset as they prepare for the 2019 Lincoln city election and the 2020 campaign season.

Rogers worked most recently on Democrat Jane Raybould’s campaign for U.S. Senate, and as political director for former Congressman. Rep. Brad Ashford’s election campaign in 2014. He previously served as the Nebraska Democratic Party’s executive director from 2009 to 2013.

READ MORE: Parks and Rec Seeking Inflatables Vendors