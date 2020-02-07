Jim Pillen to Serve as Board of Regents Chairman for 2020
University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, Friday, assumed the role of chairman of the Board for 2020. Regent Paul Kenney of Amherst was elected vice chairman.
Pillen, who represents District 3 on the Board, was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. He served as vice chairman in 2019.
Pillen grew up on a farm in Platte County, where he raised pigs with his father. He graduated from Lakeview High School, then earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State University.
“I’m humbled to have the opportunity to serve our great University in this role,” Pillen said. “This is a special time in our history, and we on the Board can’t wait to see what the year ahead will bring. We think President Carter is spot-on in pledging to make the success of our 51,000 students our highest priority. We will do all we can to serve our students, to develop clear expectations for our future, and to support President Carter and the chancellors as they expand the work and impact of our University even further.”
Kenney, an agri-businessman, farmer and rancher from Amherst, earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from UNL. His farming operation is a homesteaded farm that has been passed down through his family for more than 100 years.
Also Read: Consumer Confidence Surges, Business Confidence Falls in January