Jerry Joyce Living Legacy Awards Given During Tuesday Luncheon

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 15)–Legacy Retirement Communities and KFOR honored four people and a family for their efforts of community support by receiving the Jerry Joyce Living Legacy Award.

At a luncheon held at Legacy Estates near 72nd and Van Dorn, Richard Waechter, the Haden family, Bill Roehrs, Connie Plettner and Ron Tegtmeier were all honored with the award. Waechter and the Haden Family were honored for their contributions in 2021. Roehrs received this year’s Legacy Caring Heart Award, while Plettner and Tegtmeier received Legacy awards for 2023.

The awards honor Jerry Joyce, who was the founder of the Legacy Retirement Communities. The first awards were presented in 2011.