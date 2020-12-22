Jeremy Spencer will read it to you
Two book Blog posts in the same week? Yeah why not. This one is SUPER COOL. Former Five Finger Death Punch Drummer Jeremy Spencer will read his 2014 book to you for a special audiobook version of Death Punch’d – Surviving Five Finger Death Punch’s Metal Mayhem
I read the book on the way to and from my trip to Knotfest in San Bernardino California back in 2014. On the trip home, I was fortunate enough to run into Jeremy and Jason Hook at the Airport. They were nice enough to sign the book. It’s a really good read and I’m sure an even better listen.