Jelly Roll announces ﻿’Save Me’﻿ documentary with ABC News Studios

Jelly Roll has announced a new documentary with ABC News Studios.

The film, titled Jelly Roll: Save Me, follows the “Dead Man Walking” artist “confronting his struggles with mental health and addiction as he stands on the precipice of megastardom.”

Save Me features exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews with Jelly Roll and those close to him, as well as peeks into how he balances his philanthropic efforts with tour life, including a visit to the juvenile detention facility where he was incarcerated.

You can watch Save Me streaming on Hulu beginning May 30.

Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” hit #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2022. His current single, “Need a Favor,” is currently in the top 10 on the ranking.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.