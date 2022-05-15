Jazz in June returns; lineup announced for each Tuesday performance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The 31st annual Jazz in June concert series has been announced for this year, featuring both Grammy Award-winning artists and other jazz greats.
The month-long series kicks on Tuesday, June 7th, with Andy William & The Nebraska All Stars. The following week, June 14th, the Darryl White Quartet will perform.
Tuesday, June 21st will feature Grammy Award-winning artist, Kurt Elling. Wrapping up the month-long concert series will be Davina and the Vagabonds on June 28th.
“Nebraska’s longest running free concert series is back with some of the top national and Nebraska artists next month for Jazz in June on the campus of University of Nebraska every Tuesday at 7PM in the sculpture garden,” a press release stated.
“For over 30 years, Jazz in June concert series has presented Great Jazz in the Great Outdoors on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The concert series is produced by the University of Nebraska with support by the Lied Center for Performing Arts.”
“I couldn’t be happier with the lineup, honestly, and can’t wait for Lincolnites and outside travelers to get outside and enjoy this historic event along with highlighting some of the best food trucks in town,” Jazz in June Coordinator, Mike Semrad, said in the release.
“This will be Semrad’s first year as Jazz in June Coordinator, with a long history of festival organizing under his belt, and over 30 years in the entertainment industry,” the release added.