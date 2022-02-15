Jazz Icon Diana Krall to Make Her Lied Center Debut
(KFOR NEWS February 15, 2022) Jazz superstar, Diana Krall, makes her Lied Center debut on October 2, 2022 as part of the Lied Center’s 2022-2023 season! The concert announcement serves as a sneak peek of the 2022-2033 season, with the full lineup of events to be announced in May.
Krall is a jazz legend, holding the distinction of being the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammy® Awards, ten Juno® Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. Her album “When I Look in Your Eyes” spent an unprecedented 52 weeks at the #1 position on the Billboard Jazz chart, and her most recent release, “This Dream Of You”, has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. Krall’s notable collaborations have included Tony Bennett, Barbara Streisand, and Paul McCartney.
Krall’s unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted Krall possesses, “A voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication.”
A presale for Lied Center subscribers and supporters begins at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 16, and tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00am CST.
As required by the artist, all ticketholders will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show.
The Lied Center is Nebraska’s Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world’s most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.
READ MORE: City Council Passes Changes To Anti-Discrimination Section Of City Code