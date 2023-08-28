Jason Momoa rocks to Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch performs with guest singers during LA Metallica shows

Metallica‘s stop in Los Angeles was quite eventful, and it’s not just because of them.

The concerts, which took place Friday, August 25, and Sunday, August 27, at SoFi Stadium, drew a bunch of celebrities, including Aquaman star and known metalhead Jason Momoa, who was spotted in the mosh pit during Pantera‘s opening set for Friday’s show, and John Travolta.

Anthrax‘s Charlie Benante, who’s been playing drums in place of the late Vinnie Paul since Pantera reformed in 2022, shared an Instagram post featuring photos of him with Travolta and Momoa.

“Seeing Jason in the pit tearing it up was a highlight for me, made me work harder for sure,” Benante wrote in the caption. “I [love] him.”

Meanwhile, Five Finger Death Punch‘s opening set on Sunday featured guest singers due to frontman Ivan Moody, who, according to a social media post from the band, had come down with the flu. All That Remains‘ Phil Labonte, Light the Torch‘s Howard Jones and Fire from the Gods‘ AJ Channer all filled in.

Five Finger Death Punch previously canceled all of their opening gigs for the European leg of Metallica’s tour due to Moody undergoing hernia surgery.

Metallica’s LA shows were part of the band’s ongoing world M72 tour in support of their latest album, 72 Seasons. The tour features two stops in each city, during which Metallica is playing completely unique set lists.

The M72 tour continues September 1 and 3 in Phoenix.

