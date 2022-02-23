January Traffic Fatality Toll
(KFOR NEWS February 23, 2022) During January 2022, twenty-six people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways.
Data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation:
- These 26 fatalities occurred in 23 fatal crashes.
- Eight of the twenty-one vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, seven were using seatbelts, and six had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
- Nineteen of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
- There were four fatalities on the interstate, thirteen on other highways, and nine on local roads.
- Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
- Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
- Only 7 of the 21 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.
READ MORE: Lancaster County Board Approves Labor Agreement With Corrections Union