      Weather Alert

January Traffic Fatality Toll

Feb 23, 2022 @ 7:25am

(KFOR NEWS  February 23, 2022)   During January 2022, twenty-six people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways.

Data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation:

  • These 26 fatalities occurred in 23 fatal crashes.
  • Eight of the twenty-one vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, seven were using seatbelts, and six had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • Nineteen of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
  • There were four fatalities on the interstate, thirteen on other highways, and nine on local roads.
  • Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
  • Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
  • Only 7 of the 21 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.

* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

READ MORE:   Lancaster County Board Approves Labor Agreement With Corrections Union

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
PUSCIFER
1 week ago
Welcome to Rockville
2 months ago
WAGE WAR
1 month ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On