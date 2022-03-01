Janet Chung Runs for Nebraska Legislature
(KFOR NEWS March 1, 2022) Janet Chung, a marketing and management professional, has announced her candidacy to represent District 2 in the Nebraska Legislature (Cass County and eastern Lancaster County).
“I’m running so I can help Nebraska families with job opportunities and public education,” said Chung. “As a former public power employee, I will support our public services to better meet business and community needs. As we enter the third year of the pandemic, families and businesses are struggling and tired. We should be working together to make life better for everyone. I will work to find solutions for property tax relief and school funding. I will also lead efforts to mitigate and address the effects of extreme weather events that threaten the health and safety of our community.”
Chung is an advocate for improved healthcare access for rural communities. She has served on the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees since 2019. Her commitment to these priorities are a reflection of her service on the Board of Directors for Leadership Lincoln, Southeast Rural Fire District, Asian Community and Cultural Center, and American Red Cross.
The daughter of immigrants, Janet was born in Iowa. The family moved to Lincoln when her father got a position teaching electrical engineering at the University of Nebraska. Janet graduated from Southeast High School and received a Bachelor of Journalism at the University of Nebraska. Her experience includes working for a shopping center developer, telecommunications companies, a public utility and a nonprofit organization.
She is married to Pat Raybould. They enjoy traveling, gardening and community activities.
