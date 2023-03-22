Jack White, Beartooth, Bad Omens nominated for 2023 Libera Awards

Jack White, Beartooth and Bad Omens are among the nominees for the 2023 Libera Awards, which honor the best in independent music.

The White Stripes/Dead Weather/Raconteurs rocker is up for Best Rock Record with Fear of the Dawn, one of two albums he put out in 2022, along with Entering Heaven Alive.

Meanwhile, Beartooth’s “Riptide” and Bad Omens’ The Death of Peace of Mind will compete for the Best Heavy Record prize.

The 2023 Libera Awards will take place June 15. For the full list of nominees, visit LiberaAwards.com.

