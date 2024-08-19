Jack Russell of Great White RIP

Sad to hear of this – the couple times I got to meet the guys, they were always accommodating and fun!

One of my favorite bands of the late 80’s/ early 90’s.

In fact, Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider is sticking up for the late Great White lead singer Jack Russell.

Russell passed away on Thursday at 63 years old.

Snider wrote on social media, “RIP Jack Russel. This man was vilified for a situation out of his control and tortured by the memories. He was not evil. And man could he sing. No matter how much my heart has and continues to bleed for those victims, I will not speak ill of Jack Russell when I know the accusation is untrue. Rest in peace Jack.”

On February 20, 2003, over 400 fans packed into a small nightclub to see Jack Russell’s Great White play.

Flames broke out and the fire resulted in 100 deaths, and 200 injuries.