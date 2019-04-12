It wasn’t my fault. I just wanted some coffee.

This morning I stopped at the coffee pot to get a nice cup of coffee. I poured it into my cup and took the first swig. It tasted a little thin. I checked the grounds and sure enough whom ever made the pot only used 1 bag of coffee. It’s ok, I really needed a cup. This is where things started to go wrong. When I picked up the pot to pour more coffee into my cup, I accidentally tripped and poured all of the coffee out of the pot into the sink. I felt so bad. What could I do? Instead of feeling sorry for myself and letting down the entire staff, I decided that I should probably make a new pot of coffee. It’s the right thing to do. Hopefully the staff will forgive me for the accident. Hopefully they’ll drink some of my fresh coffee. I can only hope that I am able to make up for my mistake buy replacing the pot of coffee. I wasn’t able to put in just the 1 bag of coffee. I had to kick it up a notch. It was the right thing to do. This round I put in 3 bags of coffee. I was trying extra hard to make up for my accident. It was the right thing to do.