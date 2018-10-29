It’s not RBF, I’m in character.

So, if you came out for our Hell-o-Ween flyaway this weekend, you may have seen me glaring at you from across Versus Arcade Bar. I SWEAR, it was not a legitimate scowl, no no no no. I was Katinka Ingabogovinananana and I was in character all night.

This photo comes from Donny of the Blaze army, second from the left. I KNOW! He was dressed as Sparky and it was everything I’ve ever wanted and more. Way to go Donny!!!!

The main image is of my full costume, complete with Mugatu. If you don’t know what I’m talking about… you were probably born after 2001. Go watch Zoolander. Or go to a school where kids learn how to read good, but want to learn how to do other stuff too.