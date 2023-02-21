It’s not him

Photo Taken In Germany, Pinneberg

It’s no Oliver Sykes, or is it? Ok, it’s not THE Oliver Sykes you want. The Oliver Sykes you’ll get is a children’s author from the UK. Oliver Sykes you are trying to contact isBring Me The Horizon front man Oli Sykes. The elder Oliver Sykes started to regret his choice of email address. He says his inbox was flooded with BMTH mail just after the band broke big in 2008. Oliver has since responded to more than 1,000 misdirected emails since.

More from Loudwire.com