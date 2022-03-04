It’s just wrong

Dejima Wharf - ocean view of Nagasaki port at summer day in Japan
It’s a sad, sad day today. The fate of the Felicity Ace has come to an end after 16 days. The luxury car-carrying cargo ship, which has been adrift in the Atlantic Ocean since its crew abandoned it on February 16th, sank Tuesday near Portugal, according to its owner. The ship was carrying 3,965 high-end vehicles — including Porsches, Lamborghinis and Bentleys — when it caught fire, forcing its crew to escape on life boats. It had been adrift since then. That’s just WRONG.