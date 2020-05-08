It’s Bowie Man!

SUPER STOKED that a new David Bowie live album will be released next week, with two more on the way soon. I became a Bowie fan when “Lets dance” came out in 1983. At the time, embraced to say this, I hadn’t heard of David Bowie. That album was the first set of Bowie songs I’d heard. Since then I’ve been a fan of so many of his albums. His final studio recording “Blackstar” was amazing!
The fourthcoming 12-track album, titled LIVEANDWELL.COM, was recorded during Bowie’s 1997 ‘Earthling’ tour, including performances from New York, Amsterdam, Rio De Janerio, and the UK. A preview track, “Little Wonder (Live in New York)”, was released Friday.
LIVEANDWELL.COM will release to digital platforms on May 5th. Two more 90’s-era live albums from Bowie are on the way in the coming months, though details haven’t yet been released.