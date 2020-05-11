It’s a team effort

The one positive thing that’s come out of the Covid 19 pandemic is that we’ve all pulled together to help one another. Bands have helped raise money for road crews that are out of work due to concert/festival cancellations. Radio and TV stations are promoting local businesses and many people have gather money to help health care workers,front liners and first responders. We’ve watched each others back and have help people we don’t even know. That is what’s great about the USA. We pull together when we need to.
I watch Guy Fieri all the time on his cooking shows and Dinners, Drive inns and Dives. With many restaurants being affected by Covid 19 pandemic. Guy and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation was able to raise over 20 million dollars for U.S. restaurant workers affected by the pandemic
Fieri has been sending restaurant workers $500 grants. More than 40,000 grants have been given in less than two months.
Guy said “I started thinking about my brothers and sisters in the restaurant business” Fieri personally reached out to some of the biggest food companies out there, like Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Uber Eats, for donations. So far, $21.5 million has been raised.
I have to keep in mind all of the good things that are happening while it feels like so many bad things are going down. It’s not all bad. We’ll get through this and many other things together.