It’s a ‘Cuda Dude!

According to the website Bankrate, a new car loses between 15 percent and 20 percent of its value the moment a buyer drives it off the dealership’s lot. But this isn’t always the case, apparently.
A 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda convertible is expected to fetch at least $6 million dollars when it hits the auction block in Indiana this month, according to Mecum Auctions. Although the car looks pretty beat up, it’s believed to be one of only 11 or 12 ‘Cuda convertibles that rolled off the assembly line that year — and one of just three made with a manual four-speed transmission, auction house officials say.
Currently, the most expensive muscle car sold at an auction brought in $3.5 million in 2014 — and it was another Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda.