      Weather Alert

It sorta looks like a turkey

Nov 25, 2021 @ 9:00am

I could have went with the typical “Happy Thanksgiving”message but decided to post about the upcoming Judas Priest Screaming for Vengeance graphic novel. If you squint really hard, the metal bird could look like a turkey. 

Get yours

 

Blaze Events
Static X
2 months ago
Greta Van Fleet
2 weeks ago
Steve Vai
2 months ago
TOOL
2 months ago
Yungblud
1 month ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On