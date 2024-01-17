Is Spiritbox recording with ex-BMTH member Jordan Fish?

A month after his departure from Bring Me the Horizon, keyboardist and producer Jordan Fish appears to have found a new gig with Spiritbox.

The “Circle with Me” outfit’s guitarist, Mike Stringer, has shared a photo in his Instagram Story of Fish sitting at a recording console. The post tags Fish and Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante.

Spiritbox’s most recent release is their 2023 EP, The Fear of Fear. Speaking recently to Revolver, LaPlante shared that the group is planning a full-length follow-up to their 2021 debut album, Eternal Blue.

Fish, meanwhile, noted that he’s “excited to start this next chapter in my career” upon news of his Bring Me the Horizon departure. His ex-bandmates shared, “We want to thank [Fish] for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future.”

