Is it just me, or is Black Friday the most miserable idea ever?

Here’s a list of things that make up Black Friday:

  • Waking up super early
  • Waiting outside in the frigid cold before stores open
  • Going to the mall and/or department stores
  • Getting really awesome deals on things you don’t need
  • Waiting in line to purchase a bunch of crap you don’t need
  • Traffic
  • Terrible people who feel entitled to items
  • Consumerist SWINE
  • Very sad and very very tired retail associates

Ok, now here’s the same list with all of the things I hate crossed out:

  • Waking up super early
  • Waiting outside in the frigid cold before stores open
  • Going to the mall and/or department stores
  • Getting really awesome deals on things you don’t need
  • Waiting in line to purchase a bunch of crap you don’t need
  • Traffic
  • Terrible people who feel entitled to items
  • Consumerist SWINE
  • Very sad and very very tired retail associates

Ok. So this isn’t my holiday. Hope yours is great though!

