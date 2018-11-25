Is it just me, or is Black Friday the most miserable idea ever?

Here’s a list of things that make up Black Friday:

Waking up super early

Waiting outside in the frigid cold before stores open

Going to the mall and/or department stores

Getting really awesome deals on things you don’t need

Waiting in line to purchase a bunch of crap you don’t need

Traffic

Terrible people who feel entitled to items

Consumerist SWINE

Very sad and very very tired retail associates

Ok, now here’s the same list with all of the things I hate crossed out:

Ok. So this isn’t my holiday. Hope yours is great though!