Is it just me, or is Black Friday the most miserable idea ever?

Here’s a list of things that make up Black Friday:
- Waking up super early
- Waiting outside in the frigid cold before stores open
- Going to the mall and/or department stores
- Getting really awesome deals on things you don’t need
- Waiting in line to purchase a bunch of crap you don’t need
- Traffic
- Terrible people who feel entitled to items
- Consumerist SWINE
- Very sad and very very tired retail associates
Ok, now here’s the same list with all of the things I hate crossed out:
- Waking up super early
- Waiting outside in the frigid cold before stores open
- Going to the mall and/or department stores
- Getting really awesome deals on things you don’t need
- Waiting in line to purchase a bunch of crap you don’t need
- Traffic
- Terrible people who feel entitled to items
- Consumerist SWINE
- Very sad and very very tired retail associates
Ok. So this isn’t my holiday. Hope yours is great though!