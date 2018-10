Ok so we’ve basically entered the time of year where it goes from Summer to Winter in 10 seconds flat… and my nose and body are NOT pleased. But I swear all this new music is so timely for the fall cold, or maybe Beartooth is just talking directly to me with their new single “Disease”.

Is FFDP reminding me that even though my immune system has let me down, they’ll always be there “When the Seasons Change”?

Just sayin’.

And sneezin’… to be honest.