Hopefully by now you know that I like to read. Most of the books I have read are artist biographies. It’s just cool to crawl inside the head of some of my favorite bands and the members.

Looking forward to a new Iron Maiden photo book, focusing on the Paul Di’Anno era. This will be the third book in the ‘Portraits’ series. Iron Maiden – The Paul Di’Anno Years 1978-1981. Iron Maiden fans will get to see a ton of never before seen photos of the band and of course Paul

Preorders will go live this Friday, March 10th, with the book arriving in July.

