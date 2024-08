Eddie has his own coin. Yes, Eddie the mascot of Iron Maiden.

A message from the band says, “The wait is over! Introducing the first-ever 3 oz. silver coin in the Iron Maiden series, celebrating the Best of Eddie. This 2024 coin showcases the iconic mascot in stunning Ultra High Relief with a Dark Black Proof finish. Limited to just 666 pieces worldwide.”

The coin is $379.99.

Get more info at parthavacoin.com.