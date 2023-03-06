Iowa Trucker Accused of Taking Money From His Nebraska Employer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 6)–Lincoln Police arrested a man from Ackworth, Iowa, after he turned himself in early Monday, following an investigation into money being taken from his employer.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the owner of M&D Trucking of Lincoln found financial irregularities in payroll and fuel card purchases in September 2022 and contacted LPD. Vollmer says a little more than $340,000 had been taken from the business.

The employee, 43-year-old Bradley Brown, turned himself in just after midnight Monday at the Lancaster County Jail. He’s accused of theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.