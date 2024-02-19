Iowa Man Arrested After Deadly Crash Outside of Omaha

BENNINGTON–(KFOR Feb. 18)–Authorities have arrested a 35-year-old man for a deadly crash early Sunday morning just outside of Omaha in northern Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of 168th and Highway 36, which is west of Bennington, where a northbound pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and a westbound vehicle that had the right of way collided with the truck. Four people were taken to an Omaha hospital with serious injuries. One of them was pronounced dead upon arrival and that person’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of relatives.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Joshua Kuhl of Carter Lake, Iowa, after he was treated and released from the hospital. He faces multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide, two counts of DUI resulting in serious injury, and DUI (.15) with two prior convictions.