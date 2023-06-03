Investigation Underway Into 5-Month-Old Boy’s Death

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 3)–Police are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy, who died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive at a motel in northwest Lincoln, according to juvenile court records obtained by the Journal Star.

A 20-year-old woman, the father and three children fell asleep in the same bed Tuesday morning and about 10 hours later, two the children were awake but the 5-month-old wasn’t breathing. The infant was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other children have been put in protective custody by the state for now.

An autopsy will determine how the 5-month-old died. So far, no arrests have been made.