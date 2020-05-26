Investigation Is Ongoing Into Lincoln Man’s Murder Early Saturday
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–Lincoln Police continue investigating a homicide from early Saturday morning, where a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in an alleyway near 33rd and “T” streets.
On Monday, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said an autopsy done on Michael Whitemagpie determined he died from several gunshot wounds. Friends of Whitemagpie and first responders were unsuccessful. Investigators have collected forensic and digital evidence and interviews are being done with witnesses to establish a timeline of events leading up to the shooting.
Bliemeister said this was a targeted act of violence and there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat toward the general public. The chief also said Whitemagpie didn’t live in that neighborhood and was over there with two other people, one of them calling 911 after the shooting.
If you have information relevant to this case please call (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.