Inventor Of The Cassette Tape Dies At 94
(KFOR NEWS March 11, 2021) The man who invented the audio cassette tape has died at the age of 94.
Lou Ottens was a Dutch engineer who helped develop the portable tape recorder in 1960. Annoyed with the clunky design of reel-to-reel tapes, he introduced the cassette tape three years later.
More than 100 million cassette tapes have been sold over the years – the format has even made a comeback in recent years with retro music fans.
