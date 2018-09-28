Intoxicated Man Opens Beer In Police Cruiser

An intoxicated man somehow opened a beer in the back of a police cruiser late Wednesday night.

According to Lincoln Police, it happened near 17th and “A”, where 38-year-old Rubin Rollins was seen intoxicated in the street by an officer.

Rollins was helped into the back of the cruiser, where the officer heard a can open after he started to drive away. Rollins apparently opened up a can of Hurricane Malt Liquor.

“The officer advised Rollins that was no legal to do,” Officer Angela Sands said on Thursday.

According to the police report, Rollins made a comment that he should have been handcuffed. He cited for having an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Rollins apparently was heading to his brother’s home, before he was contacted by LPD.

