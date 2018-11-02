Intoxicated Man Flees From Police, Leaves Behind Damage

A complaint of loud music blasting from a car, with a man inside yelling profanities as passersby early Thursday morning led Lincoln Police on a pursuit that ended with an arrest.

Officer Angela Sands said Friday they were called to the 300 block of Carolyn Court around 1:30am Thursday, about noise coming from the car of 21-year-old Hayden Lorenze. When officers pulled up, Lorenze took off and swerved curb to curb, hitting two cars, two mailboxes.

Sands says speeds reached 50 to 60 mph at one point and Lorenze’s vehicle apparently hit another traffic sign at 56th and “L” before he crashed at 44th and “D” and ran off. His vehicle caught on fire and filled with smoke, but somehow he managed to escape.

Neighbors helped police by pointing to where Lorenze headed. He was eventually found when a perimeter was set up and taken to jail.

Lorenze was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident among other charges. His blood-alcohol content was tested at .156.