Interstate Rest Areas Open Full Time
The Nebraska Department Of Transportation says that all of its Rest Area facilities will be openfor all who need them during the Corona Virus Emergency. NDOT has been working with trucking companies and rest area contractors to insure full time access to travelers. Some of the unmanned facilities were closed within the past two weeks because of reported thefts of toilet paper.
Beginning immediately, a revised announcement says that all rest area facilities will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Contractors on site will clean and sanitize the buildings during normal daytime hours.
Travelers are reminded to wash hands, avoid unnecessary touching of surfaces and to maintain social distancing whenever possible.