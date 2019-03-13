Interstate, Highways West of North Platte Closed

Winter weather has closed every highway and interstate west of North Platte Wednesday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol has closed all highways west of North Platte and both highways and interstates are closed as far west as Denver and Cheyenne.

The entire area has 4-6 inches on the ground so far, and 6-10 inches of additional snow is expected there tonight.  If you’re planning on flying today or tonight, check with the airline. A lot of flights are cancelled or postponed because of the weather, and the delays they’re causing throughout the nation.

