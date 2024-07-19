Internet Outage Affecting Microsoft Also Impacting Some Services for Lincoln Police

LINCOLN–(KFOR/AP July 19)–Problems have arisen from an Internet outage globally affecting not only flights, banks, media outlets and other companies, but it’s also affecting some people locally.

Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler told KFOR News on Friday morning some of LPD’s computer services have been affected by outage that’s disrupted Microsoft’s services, including its 365 apps. Winkler, though, noted that Lincoln’s 911 service and communications are still working as normal.

No other immediate problems regarding the Microsoft issues have been reported from other entities in Lincoln.