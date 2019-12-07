International Cyber Crime Strikes Nebraska

The Department of Justice has unsealed documents showing two Nebraska banks and a private business are listed as victims of, what a Nebraska U.S. prosecutor calls, one of the most outrageous cyber crimes in U.S. history.
Investigators around the world are looking for two Russian nationals accused of stealing a total of about $70 million dollars, including around 159-thousand from First National Bank of Omaha.
U.S. Attorney for Nebraska, Joe Kelly told reporters – Union Bank and Trust in Lincoln and Husker Ag, an ethanol producer in northeast Nebraska were also targeted. Only First National Bank in Omaha had losses but the company assured that no customers experienced the losses.
A $5 million dollar reward is being offered for their capture.
